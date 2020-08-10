Fulham edge closer to reaching transfer agreement with Chelsea for defender

Fulham are ‘likely’ to sign Ethan Ampadu on loan ahead of the 2020/21 season according to a report from The Athletic.

Ampadu spent some of the 2019/20 season out on loan with German side RB Leipzig, as he made seven appearances for them in all competitions.

But he’s unlikely to be able to force his way into the Chelsea starting XI on a regular basis just yet, with Frank Lampard seemingly keen to loan him out for another season.

It had previously been claimed that Norwich City were also interested in signing Ampadu on loan, but the Blues are hoping to find him a club that are playing their football in the Premier League next season.

Fulham have registered their interest in landing his signature on a temporary basis, which could be the ideal move for both parties involved.

The Cottagers beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final, as they won promotion into the Premier League under the management of Scott Parker.

The 39-year-old is seemingly keen to raid his former club for potential new signings as well, with Ampadu being one of those that he is targeting this summer.

Are these facts about Fulham true or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 Aleksandar Mitrovic netted 26 league goals in the 2019/20 season. True or false? True False

The Verdict:

This would be a smart addition to the Fulham squad.

Ampadu needs experience in English football, having spent recent seasons out on loan at various clubs in Europe, and a move to Fulham would present him with the ideal opportunity to gain valuable experience.

He’ll be eager to prove himself in the Premier League as well, as he could well find himself challenging for a place in the Chelsea starting XI in future seasons.

This would be a brilliant signing for Fulham if they can get a deal over the line.