Fulham duo nominated up for accolades

Fulham pair Aleksandar Mitrovic and Scott Parker have been nominated for the Championship Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards for February.

Besides an unexpected 3-0 home defeat to Barnsley, the Whites enjoyed a consistent month, collecting 14 points from a possible 21 available, which includes victories over Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Preston North End to keel themselves in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Parker is up against Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic and Wigan Athletic’s Paul Cook, who suffered just one defeat throughout February, which included wins at both of the top-two.

Meanwhile, Mitrovic continued his excellent campaign in February by scoring five more goals in seven matches and until Aboubakar Kamara’s stoppage-time strike in the win over Preston, no other Fulham had found the net over the course of the month.

Mitrovic made telling contributions by scoring the winner against Blackburn and a last-gasp goal against Swansea earned Fulham another crucial three points which came just minutes after the Serbian fluffed his lines from the penalty spot.

Birmingham City’s Scott Hogan, former Whites striker Cauley Woodrow, who scored twice in Barnsley’s victory at Craven Cottage, and Sam Morsy from Wigan are also in the running for the award.