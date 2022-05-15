“He can contribute…” – Fulham linked with soon-to-be Derby County free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are interested in making a move for Derby County winger Tom Lawrence this summer, as per the Mail Online.

With the Cottagers having won the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League, Marco Silva’s attention has now turned to strengthening his squad ahead of next campaign.

According to the Mail Online, one of the players on his radar is Tom Lawrence.

The winger scored 11 goals and registered five assists for Derby County this campaign and is available on a free transfer this summer, with his contract at Pride Park expiring, attracting interest from plenty of clubs.

With that being said, here, some of our writers offer their verdict on the links between Lawrence and Fulham.

Adam Jones

Lawrence strikes me as a good bench option to have in the Premier League and that’s the role he would probably take up at Craven Cottage.

Although it could be argued that he would be a good replacement for Fabio Carvalho, I can’t help but feel they need more quality in there alongside the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson.

If he is a bench option though, he has certainly shown he can contribute going forward and would probably be a good asset to have against tiring legs late on in games.

That’s how a top-tier team like the Cottagers may get the most out of him.

Declan Harte

Lawrence would be an interesting addition to the Fulham side, the midfielder has had a great season with Derby County.

A move to a Premier League club would be a huge step up for him, but it’s not certain that he is capable of making that kind of jump.

A move to a promotion chasing side in the Championship would probably be a better fit for Lawrence’s skill level.

But he is a good dressing room leader and does have some experience playing at a high level through Wales, so it could be a very shrewd move if he can adapt quickly.

Considering the 28-year old will be available as a free agent, there is little for the London club to lose by making this move.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think on a free transfer, Lawrence could be a good addition to Fulham’s squad as they embark on another Premier League adventure.

The key word there is squad though, as relying on Lawrence to be a regular starter at top-flight level could be a gamble.

The 28-year-old has earned the right to test himself at that level with some fine performances in the Championship don’t get me wrong, however, he is unproven in the Premier League.

In all honesty, a move to one of the leading Championship clubs linked with the winger could be a better move for the player, with such a move likely offering him more regular game time next campaign.

However, if he is happy with a squad role, and Fulham see his role as such, there is no harm to either side in doing this deal on a free this summer.