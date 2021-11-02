Fulham delivered blow in attempt to secure fresh contract for Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid target

Talented Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho has turned down the club’s latest attempts to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2022, according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

The 19-year-old made his Cottagers debut last season in the EFL Cup before making his Premier League bow with just a few games of the season to spare, netting his first goal for the club in a match against Southampton.

Carvalho emerged as a regular starter under new head coach Marco Silva at the start of the season, and he repaid the faith shown by scoring three goals in his first five Championship matches, winning the EFL’s Young Player of the Month award for his achievements.

The Portugal-born midfielder has only just returned from a foot injury and whilst he has been sidelined there has been many transfer links surrounding his name, with big guns such as Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid all rumoured to be interested.

However the player and his representatives have turned down Fulham’s latest ‘sizeable’ contract offer and it has been reported by Barclay that it’s unlikely the Cottagers hierarchy will be making a fresh offer for the time being.

The Verdict

This is a big blow for Fulham’s hopes of keeping the teenager beyond the summer and they may now have to consider offers from English clubs in January.

Carvalho has only just become a regular very quickly and it’s unlikely that he will get that exposure at one of the big guns of world football despite being a clear talent.

But his head has clearly been turned at the interest and if a new contract isn’t agreed by January then overseas clubs can enter pre-contract negotiations to take him for a modest fee in the summer.

No doubt Fulham will be doing their best to convince Carvalho to remain at Craven Cottage but his mind may already be made up and the turning down of new contracts may prove that.