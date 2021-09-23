Fulham defender Cyrus Christie shares message as he reflects on his return to action

Fulham defender Cyrus Christie has taken to Instagram to reflect on his return to action during the club’s clash with Leeds United.

The Cottagers were knocked out of the League Cup by their Premier League opponents on Tuesday.

Neither side were able to break the deadlock at Craven Cottage as the game was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz missed the decisive spot-kick as Leeds secured their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Since returning to the club following a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season, Christie has had to wait for the opportunity to showcase his talent to manager Marco Silva due to the presence of Denis Odoi.

Selected by Silva for Fulham’s showdown with Leeds, the right-back managed to deliver an encouraging display earlier this week.

Reflecting on his return, Christie admitted on Instagram that it was nice to be back in action for his side whilst he also sent a positive message to Muniz following his penalty woe.

The Republic of Ireland international posted: “It’s been a minute.

“Nice to be back playing at Craven Cottage.

“Dusting off some cobwebs but a solid performance all round from the team against a tough Leeds side.

“Keep your head up @rodrigomuniz019 you have a massive part to play this season brother.”

The Verdict

Christie’s performance against Leeds may have provided Silva with a selection dilemma heading into the club’s clash with Bristol City on Saturday.

The defender helped Fulham keep a clean-sheet in this fixture by winning six aerial duels and making three clearances as he registered a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.02.

Although Odoi has managed to produce some impressive displays for the Cottagers this season, he could potentially reach new heights if Christie provides him with some competition for the right-back role.

If Odoi suffers an injury or picks up a suspension, Christie will fancy his chances of delivering the goods in the Championship as he has made 242 appearances in this division during his career to date and thus knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.