Fulham defender closing in on transfer switch to European side

Fulham outcast Maxime Le Marchand is set for a permanent departure from Craven Cottage as Ligue 1 side Strasbourg look set to snap him up, according to Le 10 Sport.

The 31-year-old joined the Cottagers in a double deal from Nice in 2018 with Jean Michael Seri but has only made 42 league appearances in five years.

Most of those came in the Premier League in his debut year with 26 outings, but then Le Marchand struggled for game-time under Scott Parker’s management and was loaned out earlier this year to Royal Antwerp of Belgium.

Seemingly not in Marco Silva’s plans, Le Marchand was earlier this week linked with a move to Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb but it appears that Strasbourg have now got involved in the transfer race.

Per LE 10 Sport, Le Marchand is closing in on a return to France’s top flight and will pen a two-year contract at Les coureurs, bringing his three-year stint in west London to an end.

The Verdict

With just a year remaining on his contract, this seems like the best time to let Le Marchand depart and it gets rid of a wage from the books.

Marco Silva was only talking about the Frenchman yesterday about almost being fit enough to return to his plans, but it seems that work has been done behind the scenes to move him on.

Le Marchand never really performed for the Cottagers though and the club have a number of talented centre-back such as Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Alfie Mawson, Michael Hector and Terence Kongolo, although some of those aren’t fit.

In this case though, Le Marchand definitely needed a change of scenery and he should do just fine back in his native country, but you can’t imagine Fulham will have got much in the way of a significant fee for him.