Premier League trio AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham are all interested in a move for Leicester City right-back Timothy Castagne, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

The Foxes are at risk of losing quite a few of their key players this summer as they potentially look to balance the books, with Youri Tielemans already confirmed to be leaving on the expiration of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Castagne is scheduled to spend next term in the Midlands as things stand, but this isn't the first time he has been linked with an exit this summer and could be looking to move back to one of Europe's top leagues.

Recording 42 appearances in all competitions last term and registering two goals and four assists in the process, the Belgian defender has had plenty of opportunities to show why he should remain in the top flight.

And this game time has seemingly paid dividends for him, appearing in all but one of the Foxes' league games last season with his ability to stay fit potentially working in his favour during this window.

Arsenal also interested in Timothy Castagne

The Gunners are also believed to be keeping an eye on Castagne as they potentially look to secure another right-back.

With Mikel Arteta already having Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at his disposal, a potential move for the Leicester man may come as a surprise, but White could potentially be required in a more central role if there was an injury crisis at the Emirates.

He isn't believed to be a priority target for the top-tier giants though, potentially providing a boost to others in this race.

What stance should Timothy Castagne take?

Game time has to be a priority for the 27-year-old because he's approaching the peak of his career and won't want to be playing second fiddle to anyone else at this point.

Castagne may fancy his chances of starting at the Vitality Stadium considering the experience and expertise he has and he would also want to secure a starting spot at Selhurst Park.

Following the Eagles' failure to lure Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to the club last season, Castagne may have a good chance of playing regularly in the English capital.

There's a decent amount of competition on the right-hand side at Craven Cottage, but that could potentially help him to push up his performance levels.

Ideally, he needs to be going to a side who are likely to remain afloat in the top flight for the long term so he can avoid being in the scenario he's currently in next year.

Palace have spent the longest in the top tier out of these sides with the Cottagers and the Cherries only being promoted last year, but Castagne will want to know who's managing the Eagles next season before potentially making this switch.