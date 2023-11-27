Highlights Ross McCormack made a successful transfer from Leeds United to Fulham, scoring 28 league goals in his final year at Leeds and continued his success at Fulham.

Fulham paid £11 million for McCormack, which was a significant portion of their transfer spending in 2014.

McCormack's performance at Fulham was more impressive than other higher-priced signings by the club, and he remains a well-regarded player among the Craven Cottage faithful.

Fulham and Leeds United are two teams that have gone back and forth between the Premier League and the Championship in recent years.

The former are currently playing in the top-flight whereas the latter were relegated out of it after struggling last season.

Nearly a decade ago now, Ross McCormack made a transfer between the two clubs, fresh off of a very successful campaign with Leeds United.

It turned out to be a fantastic piece of business for Fulham and on reflection, Leeds should have charged the Cottagers more.

Moving from Leeds United to Fulham

Ross McCormack cost Fulham £11 million and this transfer fee represented the bulk of the money spent by the club in the summer of 2014.

In 2011/12 and 2012/13, McCormack showed two very different sides to his game, both of which being major positives.

First, he scored 18 goals in 45 Championship outings and then the following season, he was more focused on assists, with 13 to his name.

In his final year at Elland Road, the Scotsman scored a whopping 28 league goals and also chipped in with 10 assists.

When McCormack achieved this feat, only Glenn Murray had scored more goals in a single season - he netted 30 the year prior.

It goes without saying that he picked up where he left off when he arrived at Craven Cottage.

Goals are the real measuring stick though and he notched 17 in 44 Championship outings, with nine assists on top of that already solid tally. McCormack had two goal contributions in the FA Cup and two goal contributions in the EFL Cup as well.

That year, the second division was won by AFC Bournemouth whilst Fulham finished all the way down in 17th; winning 14, drawing 10, and losing 22.

McCormack remained a Fulham player until 2016 when he then joined Aston Villa and failed to make any impact of note.

Across his Fulham career, the striker played 100 times, scoring 42 times and providing 22 assists in 8,767 minutes of football.

How does McCormack compare to other Fulham signings?

As previously mentioned, the majority of the money spent by Fulham in the 2014 summer window went towards acquiring the services of McCormack.

The year prior though, there was a more significant outlay due to the club being in the Premier League.

Greek forward Konstantinos Mitroglou was signed for slightly more than McCormack, with names such as Darren Bent, Clint Dempsey and Adel Taarabt also being added into the attacking cohort.

Mitroglou played just three times for the club, amassing a measly 151 minutes so the Scotsman was clearly a better buy than this man. Rubbing salt further into the wounds, he actually featured more for Fulham’s U21s than for the first team.

The former Leeds United man, who is now 37 and playing for a team called Liversedge FC, is Fulham’s 16th most expensive signing of all time.

Unsurprisingly, given the changes to the footballing landscape, the majority of the big money moves have come in recent seasons.

Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi each cost more than McCormack and they all joined the club this summer.

Both of the Welsh teams in the Championship are represented with Alfie Mawson and Harry Wilson having played for Swansea City and Cardiff City respectively.

Finally, Alexsandar Mitrovic is in 4th and he scored 111 goals in 206 games for the Cottagers before making the move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal a few months ago, where he has continued to find the back of the net at an alarming rate.

McCormack may not quite be on the level of the Serbian striker but it is safe to say that Fulham got more than their money’s worth from Leeds and that he will be fondly remembered by the Craven Cottage faithful.