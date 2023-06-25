Fulham are interested in signing Brenden Aaronson from Leeds United, with the attacking midfielder believed to have a clause that will allow him to leave on loan.

Fulham interested in Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson

The USA international joined the Whites 12 months ago in a big-money deal, with Leeds paying around £25m for the 22-year-old.

However, it’s fair to say he had a very tough first season in English football, as Aaronson managed just one goal and registered three assists in 36 appearances as Leeds went down.

Since the relegation, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Aaronson, with clubs from England and Germany linked with the player.

And, it has been revealed by the Daily Mail that Fulham have pushed to sign the former Salzburg man on loan - with Aaronson having a clause in his contract that enables him to depart on a temporary basis following relegation.

But, there are certain financial factors that need to be met, and the update confirms that Fulham are not yet at that stage, and it’s unclear whether they will go back with an improved offer.

Marco Silva plans to use Aaronson as a number ten if he does make the move to the capital, with Fulham set to be without Andreas Pereira for the opening months of the campaign after he broke his ankle in late April.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

There’s a lot of talk about Leeds United players leaving on loan, with Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente also thought to be in talks to move on a temporary basis, whilst a similar claim was made involving Robin Koch, even though he only has a year left on his deal. So, that would indicate this clause is part of the contracts of many players, and it will be interesting to see how it works from a financial perspective.

Unfortunately for Leeds, the reality is that they won’t get a big fee for Aaronson due to how he struggled in the Premier League. They could sell him at a loss, but is that worth it considering his age? That makes a loan move a bit more appealing as he could build his value up if he does well elsewhere.

From a football perspective, the Yorkshire side aren’t going to miss Aaronson if he departs, as they have good options in the final third, so he is someone they could cope without. It will be interesting to see how this plays out now, but you would expect Aaronson to move on this summer.