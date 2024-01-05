Highlights Birmingham City sacked manager Wayne Rooney after just 83 days in charge, with the team slipping from sixth to 20th in the league.

Birmingham City could be dealt another blow after the sacking of manager Wayne Rooney after just 83 days in charge.

The former England and Manchester United striker was relieved from his post as manager after 15 matches, in which he suffered nine losses and saw the Blues slip from sixth in the league to 20th, hanging just above the relegation zone.

Despite this, Jay Stansfield has continued to perform well for the Blues during his time on loan from Fulham this season. The 21-year-old has netted seven goals in 24 league appearances for the club this season and is their top scorer.

He has been a key part of the Blues side and the club's new manager will be hoping they can rely on him to keep scoring in the second half of the campaign.

However, recent reports have indicated that Birmingham may be disappointed by Fulham's decision in regard to Stansfield in the coming weeks.

Fulham could recall Stansfield from Birmingham loan

Birmingham could lose Stansfield for the rest of the season, as Fulham are reportedly considering recalling the player for his loan spell prematurely.

Football Insider has reported that the Premier League club are in talks with Ipswich Town about signing the striker on loan in January, which would see an end to his time at St Andrew's.

Ipswich currently sit second in the league and are challenging for promotion to the Premier League, and are looking toward Stansfield to strengthen their team in attack.

The recent injury of George Hirst has severely weakened their forward line and a loan deal for Stansfield would go a long way to plugging that gap in attack for the Tractor Boys.

Before he was sacked, former manager Rooney confirmed that Fulham could recall him from Birmingham during the January transfer window, and it looks like that may become a reality the Blues did not want amid the new manager uncertainty.

Jay Stansfield's exit would be a blow

2023/24 is proving to be a breakout for Stansfield with the striker proving himself to be a Championship-level striker while on loan at Birmingham.

The English forward spent last season on loan at Exeter City in League One and showed bags of potential in his 39 matches for the club. Stansfield scored 9 times in the league as Exeter finished 14th in the league, and gave Stansfield his first taste of consistent first team football.

However, he has stepped up his game this season on loan at Birmingham, despite the disappointing performances of the team as a whole. They have struggled for goals but Stansfield, their top scorer, has netted seven times on loan for the Blues.

Jay Stansfield's record in senior football - Transfermarkt (03/01/2024) Club P G A Exeter City 39 9 8 Birmingham City 24 7 2 Fulham 8 1 0

With the other strikers struggling to find the net this season, a lot of pressure has been placed upon Stansfield's young shoulders. This can cause some players to struggle, but he has shown fantastic character at his age to thrive under the pressure and find goals, despite the turmoil at Birmingham.

While a move away would deal a huge blow for Birmingham and could see them slip further into the relegation battle, it could prove a beneficial one for the young forward - allowing him to continue his development in a team that are challenging at the top of the division and creating plenty of chances.

It has not been an easy few months for Blues fans and Fulham could be set to land a dagger blow. They are managerless at the moment and may now be about to lose their top scorer.

If they lose Stansfield and cannot find a suitable replacement, Birmingham may be staring relegation in the face by the end of the season.