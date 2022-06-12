Fulham could be set for transfer setback as European interest emerges in Liverpool player

Fulham could miss out on Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino after it was claimed that Monaco are ‘leading the chase’ for the attacking midfielder.

The Cottagers are back in the Premier League after an outstanding season under Marco Silva, and the Portuguese coach is expected to be backed heavily in the market.

And, one player who is supposedly on his radar is Minamino, with the Japanese international free to leave the Reds due to his lack of game time.

However, whilst he may be a target for the Londoners, a move isn’t going to be straightforward, as there is plenty of competition for his signature, with the Times revealing that Monaco are the frontrunners for the player, who is valued at £17m.

The Ligue 1 outfit are now flush with cash after midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni sealed a move to Real Madrid that could be worth up to £85m, so they are expected to be busy in the coming weeks.

Minamino isn’t the only Liverpool man that Fulham are considering, as they have also been linked with a move for Neco Williams after his productive loan spell last season.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see there is plenty of interest in Minamino because he is a good player and he needs to move from Anfield to get more minutes.

So, he would be a smart signing for Fulham but Monaco are obviously a very attractive option for him as well, and they now have the funds to get the transfer done.

It seems Fulham may need to act quickly to try and get ahead of the French side but you can be sure they have a whole list of targets that are under consideration.

