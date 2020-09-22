Fulham continue to track EFL player, could be part of double swoop

Watford defender Craig Dawson continues to be tracked by Fulham, who are looking to strengthen their defensive options after a leaky start to the Premier League season.

Scott Parker’s side were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season, with Leeds United then firing four past them on Saturday in a thrilling 4-3 contest.

It’s clear to see that Parker is trying to find the right mix of going after opponents, but also tightening things up at the back.

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (21/09, 19:20), is reporting that Fulham remain interested in signing Dawson from Watford, whilst Parker’s side are in talks with Sassuolo about the signing of Marlon, another centre-back.

Dawson, 30, switched West Brom for Watford last summer, moving to Vicarage Road after period of uncertainty at the Hawthorns.

In 29 appearances for Watford last season, the defender scored twice, but he was unable to stop the Hornets slipping into the Championship for the first time in five seasons.

Dawson is yet to feature in 2020/21 for Watford, but he was an unused substitute last time out as the Hornets were held to a goalless draw by Sheffield Wednesday.

The Verdict

When you look at Fulham, it’s quite obvious that they need to tighten up their defensive unit after two fixtures in the Premier League.

An experienced head like Dawson could be excellent for them and really help to shore things up.

With just weeks of the window remaining, this feels like a key piece of business.

