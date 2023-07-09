Fulham are interested in signing Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer during the summer transfer window.

Fulham monitoring Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer

The Brazilian midfielder has been a standout performer for the Sky Blues since joining from Zwolle in 2020, and he undoubtedly had his best individual season last time out.

Hamer scored 11 goals and registered ten assists as the Sky Blues reached the play-off final, but he was unable to help the side to the Premier League as they lost to Luton Town at Wembley. After scoring a fine goal, the 26-year-old was forced off in the big game, and it was perhaps the turning point for Coventry.

Since that defeat, there have been doubts about the future of Hamer, because he is entering the final year of his contract with the Championship side.

That was also the case with Viktor Gyokeres, with the Sweden international poised to move to Sporting CP, and many fear Hamer will follow suit in moving on unless a new deal is agreed, but that seems unlikely.

And, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre has revealed that Fulham are keen on taking the former Feyenoord man to the Premier League, although there is no mention of a potential fee.

Whilst the contract situation would normally mean the Midlands outfit would be vulnerable to losing Hamer on the cheap, they have shown with Gyokeres that they will not be bullied in the market.

What sort of fee would Coventry get for Hamer?

Of course, we don’t know for sure, but Coventry are sure to make a huge profit on the player that they signed for just £1.2m a few years ago, so it’s more excellent business from the Championship side.

There’s no denying that the contract situation impacts Hamer’s value, but, as outlined above, Coventry have shown with Gyokeres that they will still stand firm on their valuation of the player. As a Premier League club, Fulham do have cash to spend, which Coventry know, so that will also help when it comes to negotiations.

With all that in mind, you would think a fee of at least an initial £10m would be required, with add-ons and other bonuses to take it higher. That would seem a fair enough price for someone who has proven themselves as a top Championship player, and one that is entering their peak years.

Coventry City summer transfer plans

This was always going to be a massive summer for Coventry, as most connected to the club knew the chances of keeping Hamer and Gyokeres were slim. Therefore, even with the money those two would bring in, a rebuild of sort would be required as Mark Robins needs to replace his best two players.

Work has started on that front, with Ellis Simms looking a smart addition up top, and it has been reported that Tatsuhiro Sakamoto will also join the Sky Blues.

Hamer’s potential sale would mean at least one midfielder is needed, and you can be sure that Robins and the recruitment team have identified other areas of the pitch to strengthen.

Coventry begin their Championship season against Leicester on August 6.