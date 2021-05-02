Fulham considering summer transfer move for 11-goal EFL ace amid Rangers and Celtic interest

Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele was watched by scouts of Premier League side Fulham yesterday as he netted in a 3-3 draw with Lincoln City, according to Football Insider.

In a result which saw Posh promoted to the Championship, Dembele started the fightback in the second half when his side were 3-0 down to Michael Appleton’s outfit.

That was the 24-year-old’s 11th League One goal of the season and it adds to the 12 assists he has notched as well – along with Brennan Johnson he is the only player in the division this season to get into double figures of both categories (transfermarkt).

And per Football Insider, Dembele was being watched by scouts connected to Scott Parker’s side but they also believe that Scottish duo Rangers and Celtic – along with Crystal Palace – are also interested in the forward.

Dembele handed in a transfer request at London Road in January, with chairman Darragh MacAnthony publicly lambasting the player’s agent for making such a move.

With just one year left on his contract though going into this summer, Dembele could be sold for the right price despite Championship promotion to continue the club’s model of signing young players cheap and profiting on them in the long run.

The Verdict

If Fulham are in for Dembele then it would probably be a decent pick-up if they are to get relegated back to the Championship.

However a Premier League move for him right now I feel would be a step too far – the jump in quality from where he’s been at this season would be ridiculously high.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see one of the Glasgow clubs make a move for Dembele though, with Celtic having his younger brother Karamoko under contract already we could see them reunite north of the border, but it’s set to be an interesting summer for the Posh attacker either way.