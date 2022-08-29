Fulham considering player exit as three Championship clubs enter transfer talks

Fulham’s Joe Bryan could be on his way out of the club this summer, with three Championship sides now in talks over a potential deal for him according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (28/03, 23:13).

The full-back has played in over 100 games for the Cottagers during the course of his career – 117 to be exact – and has managed a total of five goals along the way too despite playing as a defender.

Now, having been with the club for four years, he could be set to move on during this summer transfer window. The 28-year-old is available on a deal before the window shuts, with the player not featuring much for Fulham so far during their return to the Premier League.

Quiz: The big Fulham striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cottagers fan

1 of 25 Who did Fulham sign Aleksander Mitrovic from? Newcastle United Anderlecht Partizan Teleoptik

It means the defender may have to find a new club in order to get regular action again and it seems he has no shortage of potential suitors either, with the full-back wanted by three different Championship clubs.

Those clubs are unnamed as of yet but all three are reportedly in talks over a potential move to take Bryan back to the Championship from the top flight. Considering his experience in the division, he could be a shrewd addition to most teams in the league – and with the player potentially available on the cheap with Fulham looking to offload, there is every chance a solid deal can be done.

As of yet, there is no confirmed deal to join a club but with a few days of the window left, there is time for a move to be made by a club.

The Verdict

Joe Bryan remains a very solid player and is arguably in the prime years of his career now too when you consider his age.

Had Fulham not been promoted back into the Premier League, there is every chance that he could have still been a mainstay in the Cottagers side. He has proven he can be an excellent option in the second tier in the past and any team that does add him is getting a very solid full-back.

Considering that a deal could also be done on the cheap, with Fulham looking to offload him whilst they can, it means that a deal could end up being a very astute move by any potential club.

He is an experienced player in the EFL, can play at the very top level in that division and has proven in the past that he can be excellent when given regular football and allowed to play frequently. Whichever team signs him then before the window shuts is getting themselves a very good player.