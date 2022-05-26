Fulham confirm transfer agreement reached with high-profile European outfit

Fulham have confirmed that André-Frank Zambo Anguissa has completed a permanent move to Napoli.

The midfielder was a big signing for the Cottagers when he arrived in 2018, with the club relegated in his first season in charge, which brought a loan move to Villarreal.

Zambo Anguissa returned to Craven Cottage for the 20/21 season, which brought another relegation from the top-flight.

So, the Cameroon international completed a loan move to Napoli for the current campaign and he has gone on to star in Serie A.

Therefore, with the Partenopei having the option to sign the player permanently, they were always expected to do so – and confirmation came from Fulham that the transfer has happened this evening.

Whilst the Londoners didn’t say the fee, it has been claimed previously that they would receive around £13m for Zambo Anguissa.

Bringing in more options in central midfield is sure to be a priority for Marco Silva this summer, as Jean Michael Seri and Fabio Carvalho have also both left the club since the end of the promotion winning campaign.

The verdict

This is no surprise as Zambo Anguissa has excelled in Italy and for the price that was agreed it seems a no-brainer for Napoli to make the move a permanent one.

From Fulham’s perspective, it’s one of many transfers in recent years that didn’t work out how they wanted but they’ve still collected a decent fee here for the player.

Now, that can be added to Silva’s budget and it will be interesting to see who he brings in to help the squad on their return to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.