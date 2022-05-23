Fulham confirm surprising player decision following promotion to the Premier League

Fulham have confirmed that Jean Michael Seri will leave the club in the coming weeks when his contract expires.

The midfielder was a big-money addition for the Cottagers when he arrived from Nice in the summer of 2018, but it’s fair to say his first few years in the capital didn’t go to plan, which included a few loan moves away.

However, Seri was given a chance under Marco Silva and he established himself as an important figure as Fulham ran away with the Championship title this season.

The Ivorian featured in 33 games, scoring one goal and registering six assists in the memorable campaign, but the club announced this afternoon that they would not be extending his stay at Craven Cottage.

Given the number of games Seri played, this will come as a surprise, particularly as the club had the option to extend his contract by 12 months, but they chose not to.

It has been claimed that the 30-year-old is on a significant wage which is why Fulham have opted to let the player go.

The verdict

There would have been an expectation that the option in Seri’s contract would’ve been triggered, as he would surely have had a lot to offer next season as part of the squad.

But, you would imagine that new midfielders are going to arrive, so if Seri isn’t going to play regularly, you can understand why they don’t want him on a big-money contract.

So, it will be interesting to see who they do bring in and whilst Seri will be sad to go, it did at least end on a high after a tough few years.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.