Fulham confirm significant player agreement

Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara and Kevin McDonald have both signed new contracts keeping themselves at the club until 2024, and 2021 respectively.

It comes as a positive boost for the Cottagers as they look to earn promotion back to the Premier League having suffered a rather limp relegation last season.

Scott Parker has been tasked with turning their fortunes around, and he’ll be delighted with the duo managing to sign new long-term deals at the West London side.

Kamara has stepped up his game this season and has shown on several occasions that he can be a key replacement for influential striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. When he came in for the Serbian against QPR, he netted twice and won the game for his side.

McDonald adds experience to the side, and a know-how of getting out of the Championship and back into the top division.

Can you get 100% in this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who came out on top when Fulham travelled to Arsenal on Boxing Day 2004? Fulham win Arsenal win Draw

The Verdict

Both players are crucial to this Fulham side, and although McDonald hasn’t been playing as much recently, he does have a big effect on the changing room at the Cottagers.

He’s a big player in terms of the club and can help the younger players coming through as well as adding his experience when called upon.

Kamara is improving, and at just 24-years-old, there is still big potential for the forward to go on and have a successful time in his career. He seems to have got his head down in recent months, and if he can carry on doing this then he’ll be a big player for Fulham over the coming years.