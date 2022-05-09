Fulham confirm double player agreement finalised

Fulham have confirmed that Tim Ream and Neeskens Kebano will stay at the club until the summer of 2023 after one-year options were triggered on both the players.

The duo’s deals were expiring in the summer but the Cottagers had the option to extend them by 12 months, and it was announced on their official site that the decision has been made.

In truth, it’s probably no surprise, as both Ream and Kebano have been influential figures for Marco Silva’s side as they won the Championship title in style.

American centre-back Ream didn’t miss a game for the Londoners, starring at the back alongside Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as becoming a leader in the team. Meanwhile, winger Kebano featured 40 times, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in the memorable campaign.

So, this decision is perhaps not a surprise and it means the players are likely to part of the squad as Silva looks to build a group that’s capable of surviving in the top-flight next season. Both were at the club as they were relegated in the past.

The verdict

This makes sense for Fulham as both Ream and Kebano have played very well this season and are key members of the squad.

Of course, that could change next season when new arrivals come into the group but you would still expect the pair to be useful to have around the training ground and pushing to play.

But, even if the plan was to move the players on, Fulham have protected themselves to ensure they get a fee, so whichever way you look at it this makes sense but they should both be involved next season after contributing a lot for Silva in the past year.

