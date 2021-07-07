Fulham confirm departure of long-serving player as Marco Silva prepares for squad rebuild

Fulham have confirmed that Marcus Bettinelli has left the club after 15 years at Craven Cottage.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks with the Londoners, although he had to be patient for his chances in the first-team over the years.

However, those opportunities came eventually, and Bettinelli will be fondly remembered by the support for his role in two promotions, particularly the one in 2018.

Yet, with his deal expiring in the summer, there were always doubts about where the future of the keeper would be, with Fulham confirming last month that talks were taking place about whether to extend the stay of the stopper.

But, an announcement came today stating that Bettinelli will be departing, with the former England youth international available to search for a new club as a free agent.

That decision is sure to have come from new boss Marco Silva who is looking to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion back to the Premier League straight away.

With Fabri thought to be available for a move and Alphonse Areola no longer at the club, bringing in competition for Marek Rodak may be a priority for the new boss.

The verdict

In truth, this is probably a sensible decision from Fulham because Bettinelli didn’t convince at Middlesbrough last season and you would imagine that he wouldn’t be first-choice at Fulham next season.

So, whilst he would be capable backup, Bettinelli probably wants to play, so an exit makes sense for all concerned and it will allow Silva to bring in his own man.

Bettinelli will surely look back with pride at all he achieved with the Cottagers and he was certainly a popular figure among the support who will appreciate all he’s done in 15 years.

