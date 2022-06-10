Fulham closing on the signing of 27-year old

Fulham are closing in on the signing of Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer.

According to the Sun, the Cottagers have been in talks with the goalkeeper for a number of weeks over a move.

The goalkeeper looks set to trade one capital city for another as he departs Rome following the expiration of his contract at Lazio.

The shot-stopper wants to test himself in England and sees Fulham as a great opportunity to do so.

It is expected that the Albanian will receive a hefty welcome to London, with a big signing-on bonus believed to be part of the agreement between Fulham and Strakosha.

While the deal has not yet been finalised, it is believed that it is now just a matter of time before everything is officially confirmed.

Fulham have beaten Southampton to the signing of the goalkeeper, with the Saints in the market to replace Fraser Forster.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Fulham fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where do Fulham play their home games? The Valley Loftus Road Stamford Bridge Craven Cottage

However, The Athletic have since reported that a £10 million agreement with Manchester City over the signing of Gavin Bazunu has been reached.

Fulham will be hoping to maintain their survival in the Premier League having been relegated at the first time of asking in their last two promotions to the top flight.

The Verdict

Fulham have had some uncertainty in goals under Marco Silva, so bringing in Strakosha could solve plenty of problems with the team.

The step up from the Championship to the Premier League requires some top flight experience between the sticks, which this signing should provide.

The former Lazio man spent six seasons in Serie A, competing at a high level and even played a key role in Simone Inzaghi’s title challenging team.

Bringing the 27-year old in as a free agent is also a shrewd use of resources and could free up funds for bigger signings in more important areas of improvement.