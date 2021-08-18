Fulham closing in on major boost as player update emerges amid transfer speculation

Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho is close to signing a new contract with the club, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

After emerging on to the scene towards the latter stages of last season, the 18-year-old’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months.

It was reported earlier this summer by The Daily Mail that Carvalho had rejected the offer of a new contract with Fulham, with just a year remaining on his current deal, amid interest from the likes of Leeds, West Ham, Norwich and Porto.

Now however, it seems the teenager may yet be set to extend his stay at Craven Cottage, beyond the current campaign.

According to this latest update, it is now looking more and more likely that Carvalho will put pen to paper on a new contract with Fulham.

It is thought that the player and his representatives are in positive discussions with the club over an agreement, leading to an increasing confidence that a new deal to keep him at the club will be signed.

So far this season, Carvalho has scored two goals and provide one assist in Fulham’s opening three games of the Championship season, helping Marco Silva’s side to seven points from a possible nine since the start of the campaign.

The Verdict

What a boost this will be for Fulham if they are indeed able to get a new contract for Carvalho signed.

It is already clear that the 18-year-old is a huge talent, and you feel he is only likely to improve even further, as he gets more experience of first-team football.

As a result, Fulham are not going to want to lose him any time soon, given the potential he has to be such a big asset for the club in the future. With that in mind, the fact that the chances of Carvalho now looks likely to sign a new contract will surely be a huge relief for those associated with the club.

Indeed, given the interest there was from elsewhere, this will be something of a coup for Fulham, and suggests they still have the ability to compete in the market, despite their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.