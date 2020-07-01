Fulham closing in on eight-figure signing

According to Football Insider, Fulham are set to agree a deal worth £10.5m to sign Anthony Knockaert permanently from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion within the next day or so.

After damaging defeats to Brentford and Leeds United at the start of this mini-season, Fulham really needed to pick up a win last night against QPR and did so, coming back from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

Promotion hopes remain, then, and it looks as though, regardless of division next season, Knockaert will be a part of their plans.

The Frenchman has been on loan at Craven Cottage for the duration of the season and the club has evidently seen enough to want to keep him on.

He perhaps could have performed a bit more consistently this season but there has been good flashes at times this year and he’s a proven player at this level, so it probably makes sense to keep him around.

The Verdict

If Fulham do stay down at the end of this season, keeping their attacking stars will be crucial and it looks as though Knockaert is going to be staying put.

Aleksandar Mitrovic might be one man that proves harder to keep hold of in the summer window if they are not promoted, but at least the Frenchman is staying put by the sounds of things.