Fulham close to sealing transfer agreement

Championship side Fulham are close to recruiting teenage forward Martial Godo from Isthmian Premier League side Margate Town, as per a report from The Athletic.

The 18-year-old currently plies his trade in the seventh tier of English football after making a real impression in non-league football – and is thought to have caught the eye of scouts at Craven Cottage as they moved quickly to bring him in on trial.

This spell in the English capital has proven to be fruitful for the teenager, scoring two goals in a week against Stoke City and Colchester United for the Under-23s and doing enough to earn himself a permanent stay at the current second-tier leaders.

According to this report from The Athletic, he is set to sign on the dotted line on professional terms at Marco Silva’s side, a major boost for the forward who is set to take a meteoric rise up the English footballing pyramid after grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

However, he won’t be thrown in at the deep end in west London, instead initially linking up with the Under-23s once more with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Rodrigo Muniz the two current obvious first-team options.

The young Cottagers take on Norwich City at Motspur Park this evening, though it’s currently unclear whether Godo will be involved.

The Verdict:

This sounds promising for the current leaders – because they will certainly be hoping to see some of their academy players come through and provide squad depth where needed in the coming years.

That could help to prevent Silva’s men from forking out money on signings that won’t play much and in turn, this will help them to abide by the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules, so the importance of additions like these cannot be understated.

Fabio Carvalho is a prime example of a young player who has come through and proved to be a real asset – and though Godo has a long way to go – the attacking midfielder can be a real source of inspiration for him.

In terms of the Under-23s though, this is another good option to have alongside Jay Stansfield, who signed fresh terms in January to extend his stay at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2024.

If Godo proves to be impressive and they haven’t got him tied down for the long term, they will have to move again like they may have to with Stansfield once more to ensure they aren’t at risk of losing them for free.

The Carvalho saga will have taught them that.