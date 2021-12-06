Fulham, Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town eyeing transfer move for non-league ace

The likes of Fulham, Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town are said to be keeping tabs on Chippenham Town’s Rasaq Alamu ahead of the January transfer window, as per a recent report by All Nigeria Soccer.

The midfielder has put in some fine displays for the Bluebirds’ under-23s and could now be set to make a move to the Football League in the hear future.

Along with the aforementioned trio of clubs, the youngster is also a target for both Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers after scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances so far this season.

Fulham recently sent one of their top scouts to watch the youngster in action, with the player notching up a hattrick in said game.

Alamu is close to breaking into the first team for Chippenham and is a player who possesses both good physical strength and aerial ability in addition to having a good tactical understanding of the game despite his young age.

The Verdict

It is always important to scour the non league s=circuit in search of hidden gems and in the case of Alamu, Fulham may well have just unearthed one.

Even at such a young age he is showing that he could make a real impact at a good level if given the platform to thrive.

It appears likely that he would be integrated straight into the Sky Bet Championship club’s academy system before becoming part of their development programme or getting loaned out to a lower league side.

It is still early days in his career but the Whites will have done their research into how the midfielder is expected to develop over the coming years as they look to put plans into place to lure him to Craven Cottage.

This could be a very clever addition for the West London side at youth level.