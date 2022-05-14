Fulham, Bournemouth, and four Spanish clubs join Swansea City in transfer pursuit of 32-year-old

Fulham, Bournemouth, and four clubs in Spain are reportedly interested in a summer move for Joe Allen, who is set to depart Stoke City, as per a report from Wales Online.

The Cottagers and the Cherries are preparing for Premier League football, following automatic promotion from the Championship this season, with as many as 12 clubs believed to be in pursuit of the Wales international.

The 32-year-old, who appeared 41 times in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign, is also a target at former club Swansea City.

Allen came through the academy ranks at the South Wales club, spending three years in the Championship when playing fairly regularly with the Swans, before playing a full season in the Premier League during the 2011/12 campaign.

Stoke remain interested in agreeing fresh terms with the experienced midfielder as the interest in him accumulates.

The verdict

Possessing an excellent technical ability, great tactical knowledge and tenacity, it is no surprise to see that lots of clubs are interested in him.

It is slightly surprising that there is Premier League interest, but that is not to say that he does not have what is required to help the promoted duo survive the top-tier drop immediately.

It remains to be seen what Spanish clubs are in pursuit of the 32-year-old, and what level of clubs are monitoring his situation at present.

Given the interest, and level of interest, it is looking decreasingly likely that the South Wales club will be able to secure his services unless Allen himself is really trying to push that move.