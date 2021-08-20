Fulham, Bournemouth and Celtic dealt blow in transfer pursuit of Tottenham player

Football League World exclusively learned last week that Tottenham Hotspur were considering Fulham as a potential destination for Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Before that update, Bournemouth had emerged as an interested party after the 23-year-old spent the season with the south coast club last time out, as reported by The Athletic.

Newcastle United and Celtic have also been credited with an interest in the young centre-back, as previously reported by American journalist Larry Henry Jr.

However, the latest update comes as a big blow for those in pursuit, as the defender has twisted his ankle, and as reported by Craig Hope of the Daily Mail after a conversation with Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, the injury does not look good.

Carter-Vickers is yet to feature in the league for Spurs and has embarked on six loan spells since 2017. The defender featured 21 times for The Cherries last time out, spending the previous campaign with Luton Town and Stoke City.

Carter-Vickers’ father is an American citizen, and as a result, the centre-back has gone to represent the USA at international level, making eight appearances with the senior side, adding to his 31 from U17 to U23 level.

The verdict

Carter-Vickers has proved to be an excellent defender at Championship level, with his six months with Luton, and last time out with Bournemouth, completely proving that.

It is no surprise to see teams at the top end of the Championship interested in the USA international, whilst it is also not much of a shock to see a Premier League club in Newcastle register an interest.

Possessing all the physical attributes necessary to be a top defender, Carter-Vickers is also a composed figure when in possession.

However, his injury is a big blow for all involved, and could be very detrimental in Tottenham’s pursuit of selling the defender.

