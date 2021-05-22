Fulham manager Scott Parker has insisted that he remains fully committed to the club despite their relegation from the Premier League and reports linking him with a move away from Craven Cottage.

Parker is a manager that still has a lot of credit in the bank in terms of the opinions of those outside of Fulham. That is despite him not being able to keep the club in the Premier League after a challenging start to the season. It has been reported that he is one of the names that he is under consideration for the job at his old club Tottenham Hotspur following Jose Mourinho’s departure.

Fulham will be hoping that he can remain with them next season and try and repeat what he did in the 2019/20 campaign by taking them back into the Premier League at the first time of asking. Parker is a much better coach now for his year in the top-flight and if he remains at Craven Cottage then he could get them in strong contention for promotion.

16 questions about Scott Parker that Fulham fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 When was Parker born? 1980 1982 1984 1986

Speaking to the media, ahead of Fulham’s final game of the season against Newcastle, Parker insisted that he remains fully committed to the club and that his ambition is to help them continue to make progress over the coming years.

He said: “As always, I’m committed, I’ve been committed since day one.

“My aim is and my ambition is to make this football club as strong and as successful as possible.

“That will always be my ambition. That’s never changed.”

The verdict

This is positive news for Fulham and it suggests that Parker is wanting to remain with the club in the Championship next season and try and lead their quest to get back into the Premier League. That is something that could potentially be vital for them because they will want as little disruption as possible this summer and he is a coach that is still highly regarded.

It did seem that Parker might be someone that might have his head turned this summer considering that the likes of Tottenham might be interested in his services. However, it seems that he remains committed to trying to take the club back into the Premier League and then proving that he can help to keep them in the top-flight.

Parker should be able to get Fulham in strong contention to reach the Premier League next season. Having already guided them to promotion, he will have that experience under his belt and he is now a better coach having learned a lot in the top-flight this term.