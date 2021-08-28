Fulham boss reveals verdict on future of player whose Nottingham Forest move collapsed this summer

Cyrus Christie has no place in Marco Silva’s plans at Fulham and is trying to secure a move elsewhere, the Cottagers boss has told West London Sport.

The right-back spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship but a deal to bring him back to the City Ground is understood to have collapsed earlier this month.

An injury to Kenny Tete, which is worse than first thought, has left Silva in need of a right-back but it seems Christie will not be given a chance.

Speaking to West London Sport, the Fulham boss revealed that the Republic of Ireland international had no part in his plans and was working to secure a move away from the Championship club.

He said: “Cyrus is not part of our plans. He knows already of my decision and he knew this maybe three or four weeks ago, and he’s trying to get his future done.”

With just a few days left of the window, time is running out for Christie to find a new club but there should be suitors for a player that proved himself an asset at Championship level last term.

It could be the defender’s contract, which is £20,000 per week as per Spotrac, that is putting off potential suitors.

12 of these 25 Fulham facts are fake – Can you identify them

1 of 25 Fulham are London's oldest football club playing professionally – True or false? True False

The Verdict

Despite the injury to Tete, it seems Christie is unlikely to play in a Fulham shirt again.

Silva has outlined just that and revealed that the defender has been working to find a new club but as of yet it seems he’s been unable to do so.

Forest still look to be short of options at full-back so they could return for him, particularly if in-demand defender Jordan Gabriel leaves to join the EFL clubs in pursuit of him.

From a Fulham perspective, the extent of the injury to Tete suggests they’ll likely dip into the transfer market to sign another option at right-back.

It could be a busy few days for them.