Fulham boss Marco Silva makes transfer admission over Aston Villa and Arsenal target

Fulham boss Marco Silva has stated that he wants to try and keep midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa at the club amidst interest in the player from the likes of Aston Villa and Arsenal, as per a recent report by Mirror Online.

The 25-year-old featured heavily under Scott Parker last season as the club ultimately failed to stay in the Premier League and has now attracted interest from elsewhere.

Anguissa is yet to have made his intentions clear this summer, however it appears that Villa are leading the race for the midfielder, with Arsenal having fallen behind their league rivals in the pursuit.

Silva however has remained seemingly positive on the future of his player, as he stated the following recently:

“It’s something we will keep inside our football club. With Frank and all the others, I want them 100 per cent involved.

“I want all of them with a desire to work and win football matches in this shirt. All the other things are for us to talk about inside our club.”

The Cameroonian international has previously spent time out on loan at Spanish side Villarreal, and at one point it did appear that he would be departing before being brought back into the fold by Parker.

Having originally signed from Marseille back in the summer of 2018, Anguissa now has two years remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see what Fulham’s stance is on Anguissa if a bid comes in for the player, as money always talks in football nowadays.

If there is a chance for the Whites to make a profit, there is a big chance that they would be keen to cash in on a player who may well have a desire to leave the club this summer.

Anguissa has certainly shown in the past that he is good enough to play at a higher level than the Sky Bet Championship and it will be interesting to see if he feels he can get a good move away or not.

Fulham however are under no real pressure to sell, so there may be some degree of shock amongst the fanbase if a deal is sanctioned by Silva and co.