Fulham boss Marco Silva makes transfer admission after recent events

Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed that he asked the club’s board to sign Rodrigo Muniz this summer, as per a recent post on Twitter by The Athletic’s Fulham reporter Peter Rutzler.

The Brazilian centre forward became Silva’s third new signing of the window since taking charge of Fulham on Friday and will add to the team’s striking options moving forwards.

Aged just 20, Muniz is viewed as a great prospect for the future by the West London side and will be looking to make a long lasting impact alongside the club’s other summer signings, Harry Wilson and Paulo Gazzaniga, at Craven Cottage.

Now Silva has been quick to stress that it was entirely his decision to bring the young striker to the football club, as he stated the following on the signing recently;

Silva on his role in Muniz signing: "Was he a player that I asked the board to sign? Definitely. Like I asked to sign Harry Wilson, and like I asked to sign Paulo Gazzaniga. I cannot see football in a different way. — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) August 24, 2021

Muniz arrives in the capital with a growing pedigree and the hope will be that he can repeat the sort of form that he showed during his time at former club Flamengo, who he scored five times in 24 games for before moving to England.

The striker has put pen to paper on a five year deal with Fulham and could soon be involved in their upcoming games.

The Verdict

Silva has a reputation for buying players that have the potential to go onto bigger things and there is certainly a feeling that this signing falls into that category.

Muniz is very much an up and coming prospect and could well net the club a hefty profit in the years to come if he hits the ground running in the Sky Bet Championship.

As was seen during his time at Watford, Silva brought in Richarlison from another Brazilian club in Fluminense and the Hornets went on to benefit well financially after he first thrived at Vicarage Road and then left to join Everton.

The signing of Muniz once again showcases Fulham’s financial might in comparison to their second tier rivals and the pressure and expectations will be set high for a player who is still very much making his way in the game.