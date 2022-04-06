Fulham boss Marco Silva makes key transfer claim on Middlesbrough

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes Middlesbrough’s January transfer business had a “huge” impact on Chris Wilder’s squad, speaking to his side’s media team ahead of tonight’s clash between the two sides.

Boro endured a reasonably productive summer window under the stewardship of Neil Warnock last year, undergoing a makeover as they recruited 12 players and looked to freshen up their squad ahead of a potential promotion push.

Initially struggling under Warnock, they managed to get themselves back on track under the 73-year-old but he was replaced by Wilder who has transformed the side into top-six favourites at this stage going into this tie at the Riverside Stadium.

With the ex-Sheffield United manager altering the first team’s style of play and formation, the 54-year-old was required to make his own additions earlier this year in a bid to shape the squad into his mould.

He was getting results out of Boro even before January – but this business has only gone on to help further with the likes of Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun making a difference up top and providing much-needed competition in the forward department.

Silva believes these winter additions, with Riley McGree also arriving from MLS outfit Charlotte, cannot be underestimated as his side takes on the Teesside club this evening.

The 44-year-old said: “Some of the quality they brought in in the January market makes them stronger.

“The impact that has had on their squad is huge as well and of course, they are fighting for what they planned because I remember at the beginning of the season, they were one of the teams that wanted to get promoted and they wanted to fight for it, and they are fighting.”

The Verdict:

Their winter recruitment has given them a small boost and with starting forwards being so crucial to Wilder’s system as they look to press, it may end up proving to be the difference between promotion and remaining in the second tier.

Marginal gains can often prove to be crucial in promotion races so those tweaks in January were much-needed and it has certainly given them the platform to secure their play-off spot.

McGree is yet to make a huge impact at the Riverside, but you would certainly back the Australian to be a real asset on Teesside as a key link between the midfield and attack, something they would probably lack if Marcus Tavernier became unavailable.

Having that depth will not only help to cover for injuries and suspensions – but will also help to sharpen minds and increase performance levels – something that can only be promising in their quest to return to the top flight.

The emergence of Isaiah Jones has also played a big part in their success though and with the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel and others stepping up to the plate this term, some of the players who have been at the Riverside since before the summer of 2021 should also receive real credit for enhancing their game.