Fulham boss issues firm warning ahead of Stoke City clash

Fulham boss Scott Parker has touched on Sunday’s fixture with Stoke City, warning his players of their opponents qualities.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side have struggled this term to build consistency and find results, seeing themselves sit rock bottom of the Championship table heading into the Boxing Day fixture with Sheffield Wednesday.

A win against the Owls was somewhat of a shock result in the league, but it saw the Potters move up to 21st and go within four points of safety.

Sunday’s game against Fulham at Craven Cottage will offer another test to O’Neill’s side, with the home side sitting fifth in the league table and very much looking like promotion candidates.

Heading into the game, Cottagers boss Parker has touched on Stoke and warned of their threat.

“They had a big result on Boxing Day – some late goals for them to win the game – and they’re a very good side,” Parker told FFCtv.

“They were a Premier League team only a few years ago, who still have Premier League football players in their team – (Ryan) Shawcross, Joe Allen, people like this.

“These are players who have been around the Premier League at top clubs.

“Like I said last time we played them, it’s going to be a tough game, and I suspect the weekend will be no different.”

Fulham will be looking for another win which would see them move on to 42 points, and this could potentially take them to third place if results go in their favour.

The Verdict

Stoke did the unthinkable against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, but the challenge against Fulham could be too far for O’Neill’s side at the moment.

Fulham are looking increasingly better, despite early season criticism on Parker’s shoulders and they sit nicely in a play-off place.

Of course, the threat of losing Alexander Mitrovic is a shadow the club do not want to have.