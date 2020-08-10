Fulham battling Crystal Palace, European clubs for 29-year-old arrival

Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Fulham are among the clubs to be looking at goalkeeper Marco Bizot this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Premier League will see all three in action next season with Fulham achieving promotion to the top flight via the play-off final last Tuesday against Brentford.

Now, they can looking forward to battles at the top table and they could be in one for Bizot with the Blades and Eagles taking a look at him, as well as clubs around Europe.

The stopper recorded an impressive 24 clean sheets in 38 games for AZ Alkmaar last season over in Holland, and could now be set for a big move to the Premier League.

Where he ends up for sure, though, remains to be seen.

The Verdict

Fulham saw Marek Rodak come in and impress a great deal last season, to the extent where Marcus Bettinelli could well think it’s time to move on this summer.

If he does, the Lilywhites will need a new goalkeeper to challenge Rodak and perhaps Bizot could be the man.

They’re not alone in looking at him, though, so let’s see how this potential story develops, with Valencia and Atletico Madrid also apparently taking a good look at him at the moment.