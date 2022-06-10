Fulham attempt to hijack Wolves transfer move for Portuguese midfielder

Fulham are trying to hijack Wolverhampton Wanderers‘ transfer move for Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to Portuguese publication Record – via Sport Witness.

Per the report, Bruno Lage’s side have reached an agreement with the Lisbon-based side for Palhinha’s services for a fee in the region of €20 million.

However, Fulham are believed to have made it clear to Sporting that they are set to offer the same amount of money for the 26-year-old, although that bid has not been made official as of yet.

Palhinha is a defensive midfielder who has played 38 times for Sporting in all competitions during the 2021-22 season, scoring three times, and is also a 14-cap Portugal international.

Marco Silva is looking to strengthen his Cottagers side following their Championship title-winning campaign, with the engine room being one particular area that needs some bolstering.

With Wolves recently declaring their interest in Fulham’s initial target Al-Musrati of Braga – per O Jogo – it appears that the newly-promoted Premier League are set to return the favour in the pursuit for Palhinha’s signature.

The Verdict

Al-Musrati and Palhinha have been top targets for both Fulham and Wolves respectively early in the summer transfer window, so it is definitely ironic that both clubs are also said to be in for the opposing players as well.

Perhaps Lage and Silva are shopping in the same market, but either club probably don’t need both players as they are very similar.

Fulham continue to be linked with a plethora of players from across the globe as their squad definitely needs strengthening in multiple areas if they want to succeed in the top flight next season.

When their first addition comes remains to be seen, but you’d imagine it’s more likely to be the Libyan midfielder over Palhinha.