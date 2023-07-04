Fulham and West Ham United both remain interested in striking a deal for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, according to yesterday's report from the Daily Mail.

The same report has confirmed that other clubs are also in the race for him - but all interested teams want to see his £40m valuation come down.

Arguably, the Saints' transfer stance on the England international has been weakened by their relegation to the Championship, but they have other assets they can sell instead of Ward-Prowse.

Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento have been heavily linked with moves away from St Mary's - and if one or both of them depart - that could potentially give the Saints the ability to retain Ward-Prowse who has been an integral figure for the south coast side in recent years.

When does James Ward-Prowse's contract expire at Southampton?

Signing a five-year contract back in 2021, Ward-Prowse's deal doesn't expire for another three years yet and that has put them in a very strong position at the negotiating table.

A relegation release clause could have made it easier for him to seal an exit - but he hasn't got one in his deal and that's a regret the midfielder may have.

Euro 2024 isn't too far away now - and he needs to be playing regularly in one of Europe's top leagues to give himself the best opportunity of going to Germany next year.

Do Southampton have the right to demand £40m for James Ward-Prowse?

Recording 19 goals and nine assists in the top flight during the past couple of seasons, he's certainly worth a very decent amount of money.

His effectiveness from free kicks alone makes him a valuable player and his contract situation has maximised his value.

Not only this, but Ward-Prowse is arguably in the peak of his career and any side that wins the race for his signature this summer would be getting the finished package, so clubs should be paying extra for that.

Leicester City were able to demand a fee of around £40m for James Maddison not too long ago despite their relegation - and Maddison only had one year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

With this in mind, the Saints have every right to demand £40m for Ward-Prowse, although they should be willing to come to the negotiating table and reach a compromise.

If the player doesn't try and force a move though, that could make it difficult for any interested side to recruit the midfielder this summer.