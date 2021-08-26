Fulham and West Brom dealt blow in transfer pursuit of 25-year-old

Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola is being considered by fellow Serie A club Genoa, as part of a swap deal that would include Mattia Destro and Kevin Agudelo moving the other way, as reported by Gianluca di Marzio.

Newly relegated Championship duo West Brom and Fulham, have previously been credited with an interest in the Angolan-born striker, with this latest update diminishing their chances of landing the front man.

Nzola scored 11 times in 25 Series A outings last season, providing three assists in the progress, in what turned out to be 21 starts.

The 25-year-old joined Spezia in January 2020 with an option to buy clause placed, before putting pen-to-paper on a three-year contract in October of last year.

Nzola also made his senior debut for Angola earlier in the year. The striker’s first and only match thus far with his national side was during a 1-0 defeat against Gambia in the African Cup of Nations.

The verdict

It is clear to see why both promotion-chasing Championship clubs have expressed an interest in the forward. He is a player that will cause problems in the division now and would be acquired with the Premier League in mind.

However, from Nzola’s perspective, both moves may not appeal to him as much. West Brom have a set front three, who have started the season off brilliantly, whilst they now have Jordan Hugill to compete with them.

In Fulham’s case, they have Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Marco Silva’s tendency to operate with a single striker makes it difficult to see where the Angolan would fit in.

