Fulham and Stoke amongst trio of sides in the race to sign Hull City forward this summer

Fulham and Stoke City are battling it out alongside recently relegated Bournemouth for the signing of Hull City forward Mallik Wilks this summer, according to the Football Insider.

Wilks made the permanent switch to Hull at the start of July having managed to make an impact for the Tigers during his loan spell from Barnsley registering five Championship goals, but he was unable to help Grant McCann’s side get out of an awful run of form which saw them finish bottom of the table.

Fulham are set to contest the Championship play-off final against Brentford next week after they saw off Cardiff City in the semi-finals, while Stoke managed to guarantee their survival in the Championship under Michael O’Neill and will be looking to re-shape their squad for next term now.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Fulham signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic. Anderlecht Newcastle

It is thought that Hull could be forced to cash in on Wilks this summer following their relegation down to League One, and Stoke and Fulham are monitoring the forward’s situation ahead of a potential move, with Bournemouth also thought to be keeping an eye on the 21-year-old.

The verdict

Hull’s relegation to League One will leave the Tigers needing to off-load some players in order to keep the club afloat financially you would have thought, and that could mean that the likes of Fulham and Stoke could well be able to make a move for Wilks this summer for a relatively cheap fee potentially.

Wilks struggled at Barnsley after he made the switch from Leeds United last summer, but he showed glimpses of his ability in a very struggling Hull side and you could certainly see him adding something different to Stoke who will be looking for more pace in the wide areas in particular this summer.

Whether he would be a fit at Fulham depends on if they manage to earn promotion or not, but if they were to lose to Brentford in the play-off final then Wilks would be a player who could come in and add something different for them as they would look to fight for promotion again next term.