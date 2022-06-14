Fulham and Southampton set to battle for Bradford City starlet

Bradford City will be eager to get the new campaign started, with the Bantams likely to be eyeing up promotion back to League One.

Mark Hughes will be tasked with delivering a third-tier return at Valley Parade after last season turned into a rather mediocre one.

Seeing an integral first-teamer in Paudie O’Connor depart for the higher division yesterday, there is now Premier League interest in a Bradford player who is still a little bit away from the first-team.

Fulham and Southampton are currently battling it out for 16-year-old midfielder Freddy Jeffreys, as per a report from the Mail Online.

The highly-rated midfielder helped the club’s U19s win the EFL Youth Alliance North East Division last season, but he is yet to near first-team duties with the League Two outfit.

The verdict

The Premier League interest that has surfaced for the young midfielder acts as an indication of the kind of quality that the midfielder already possesses, and what the future might hold for him.

With the 16-year-old impressing with the Bantams’ U19s, it is no real shock that there is interest in him coming to the summer transfer window.

Whilst a fee is likely to be undisclosed, it is likely that Bradford would look to implement several add-on fees if they were to sell him to the Premier League.

Whilst England’s top-flight is an attractive prospect, it is becoming increasingly popular that young players stay further down the pyramid to boost their chances of playing regular first-team football, with it being unknown how this situation will play out.