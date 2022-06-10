Fulham and Southampton considering bids for 24-year-old Watford man

Watford are watching the interest in their striker Emmanuel Dennis mount up more and more, with a new report from The Athletic suggesting that both Fulham and Southampton are now considering bids for the player.

Ever since the Hornets were condemned to football back in the Championship next season, there have been teams linked with the 24-year-old.

It’s no surprise considering his record in the top flight. Even though Dennis played for a side that spent the majority of their campaign battling against the drop zone, he managed a total of ten goals and six assists in just 33 league games for the side.

24 Watford quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 1. Which was Watford's last season in the Championship? 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21

It suggests that the forward can certainly cut it at the top level – and now that Watford are facing at least a season in the Championship, there are plenty of sides from the Premier League again lining up to keep him in the top tier of English football.

West Ham have been one of the names most heavily linked, with Brentford another mentioned. Now though, it appears that two more teams have joined the race for the player’s signature with Fulham and Southampton believed to be keen.

The Cottagers could really benefit from Dennis in their forward line, with the side desperate to kick on in the top flight and ensure that they stay up in their first season back. Southampton too are desperate to add more goals to their team and Dennis hit double-figures last year so certainly could offer them.

One thing is clear though and that is that Watford may struggle to hold on to the 24-year-old this summer – even with no bids officially made as of yet.

The Verdict

Emmanuel Dennis is one of the most in-demand strikers in the Championship this year and it looks more and more likely that he won’t end up staying in the second tier beyond this summer.

His record in the top flight has clearly caught the eye and has meant that there are Premier League sides now queuing up to get a deal done during this offseason. It certainly seems as though the striker will have his pick of sides when the offers start to come in and it could come down to which team he fancies more.

Watford would no doubt love to keep the 24-year-old whilst they are in the second tier, as his goal record in the Premier League suggests that he could be even better a division lower. He would no doubt be able to fire them into the promotion places and he could therefore really help the Hornets cause.

It doesn’t look probable though – and the club might be best off selling him sooner rather than later, so that they can then use the funds to find a suitable replacement for them.