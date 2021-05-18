Fulham and Sheffield United in transfer battle with Newcastle for 31-year-old MLS player

Relegated duo Fulham and Sheffield United are set to lock horns in an attempt to bring forward Johnny Russell back to the Football League, according to The Sun.

But they face competition from the Premier League in the form of Newcastle United, who are reportedly also interested in the 31-year-old.

Russell spent five years in the EFL at Derby County between 2013 and 2018, joining them from Dundee United for £750,000.

With an ability to play all across the forward line, Russell proved himself to be a useful asset to the Rams and in his time with the club he played 162 times, scoring 48 goals but failed to help them get over the line and back into the Premier League.

The 14-cap Scotland international crossed the Atlantic in January 2018 to sign for MLS side Sporting Kansas City, where he has remained for the last three years and in his first season he netted 10 times for the club, and in the following season he scored nine times and notched six assists.

Russell’s contract with the Wizards expires at the end of 2021 though and it looks like clubs in England want to try and tempt him back to these shores.

The Verdict

Both the Cottagers and the Blades will likely lose players this summer to bigger teams and Russell could be a cheap rotational option to bring into the ranks.

Russell hit nine goals in two separate Championship campaigns for Derby and although those seasons were a few years ago now, he’s still proving that he’s got end product in the MLS.

And that league isn’t the same league people joked about as a retirement league years ago – it may still not be on the level of the Championship in certain aspects but the fact that Russell is still doing it suggests that he would be a good pick-up for any second tier side in this country.