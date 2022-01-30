Fulham and Nottingham Forest learn what they must pay to sign winger this month

Blackpool are willing to let winger Josh Bowler leave the club this month for the right price, a report from TeamTalk has claimed.

Bowler joined Blackpool following his release from Everton in the summer, and has impressed during his time with the Seasiders.

The winger has scored three goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for Neil Critchley’s side, attracting plenty of attention in the process.

Did these 25 former Fulham players ever get a red card while playing for the club?

1 of 25 Steed Malbranque Yes No

Nottingham Forest are already reported to have had several bids rejected for Bowler, while automatic promotion hopefuls Fulham and Bournemouth have both been credited with an interest.

Now it seems as though the price those sides must pay to get this deal done has become clearer, with this latest update claiming that Blackpool are willing to sell the winger before the window closes, if their asking price is met.

It is thought that the Seasiders value Bowler at somewhere in the region of £1.5million, and it remains to be seen if any of those clubs will be willing to pay that price.

Bowler signed a one-year deal with Blackpool in the summer, and do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

You get the feeling that it would now be something of a surprise if Bowler does not leave Blackpool this month.

Given the level of interest there is in the winger, it seems inevitable that bids will come in before the deadline.

Should that happen, then you feel the funds those clubs have – particularly Fulham and Bournemouth after their recent Premier League stints – should be able to meet Blackpool’s asking price here.

As a result, you feel it could be a nervous couple of days for those at Bloomfield Road who may be hoping to retain the services of Bowler for the rest of this season.