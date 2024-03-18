Highlights Sammie Szmodics has been outstanding for Blackburn this season, scoring 21 goals in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers have had a tough season so far, but it’s been an outstanding individual campaign for Sammie Szmodics.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a decent first season for Rovers after his arrival from Peterborough, but he has gone up a level this time around, as he has hit 21 goals for Blackburn as they battle to stay in the Championship.

Not only has Szmodics shown a clinical edge in front of goal, but he is a constant threat with his ability on the ball and his movement.

Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye, and it has been claimed that Fulham are the latest club to show an interest in the forward, with Luton Town and Brentford previously thought to be monitoring Szmodics.

Around £10 million feels like the maximum Blackburn Rovers will get for Sammie Szmodics

Of course, Rovers won’t want to lose their star man, but the reality is that it’s difficult for any Championship side to retain someone who has put up numbers like Szmodics has.

So, with that in mind, how much should Blackburn demand for Szmodics, who is under contract for another two years? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

It has to be around the £10m mark.

Some may feel that’s cheap given Szmodics’ productivity this season, but the reality is that his age is going to stop clubs putting up substantial sums this summer. Plus, Blackburn’s financial situation means that they aren’t in a position to demand a huge fee.

Szmodics is going to be 29 a few months into next season, so he is already at his peak, so where you might be looking at £15m upwards normally, that factor will drop a few million on the price tag.

But, Blackburn should still be able to hold out for an eight-figure sum because players who score goals are hard to find, and Szmodics has the ability to play in a fluid attack, which will appeal.

Obviously, Blackburn need to stay up to get the best possible fee, as relegation to League One would weaken their negotiating power as well.

After losing Adam Wharton in January, Szmodics’ departure would be a big blow for Rovers, but the chance to play in the Premier League is going to appeal, and it would cap off a remarkable story for the player, who will have worked his way up the Football League.

Ned Holmes

I can't see Blackburn Rovers getting much more than £10 million if I'm honest.

Sammie Szmodics has had a fantastic season and his goalscoring antics are all the more impressive given Blackburn Rovers' struggles this season but I'm not convinced that the 28-year-old's game would translate to Premier League level all that well.

He doesn't have the physicality needed to play as a striker in the top flight and he's not particularly effective out wide either, so we're talking about a player that has to be in quite a specific position in a fairly specific system to succeed.

There's clearly a market for him and he deserves a crack at the Premier League on the back of an outstanding season in front of goal but even with a contract that runs until 2026, and has a one-year option, I don't see any of the interested clubs really splashing out on him.

We've seen the likes of Alex Scott and Adam Wharton sold for big fees, while the feeling is Jack Clarke and Jon Rowe would be worth similar if they move on, but those are players with big potential and higher ceilings than Szmodics.

Blackburn will rightfully want to be well compensated were the attacker to move on this summer but I don't think we're talking anything above £10 million and that would likely be with incentives.