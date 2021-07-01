Fulham and Brentford in transfer battle for Liverpool player

Fulham and Brentford have been named as realistic options for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, according to Goal.

Wilson’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, having made only two first-team appearances for the Reds since coming through the ranks.

The Wales international spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, scoring seven goals in 37 appearances and chipping in with 12 assists.

But it doesn’t look as if the 24-year-old has a future on Merseyside, with the Reds looking to offload the winger this summer.

According to Goal, Benfica are among the clubs who have asked about Wilson, but their report claims that Fulham or Brentford look like more realistic options.

It remains to be seen whether another loan move is on the cards for Wilson, or whether the wide-man will look to leave on a permanent basis this summer.

The Wrexham-born attacker has another two years left on his contract, with Craven Cottage now being touted as a potential destination this summer.

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Championship, with former Everton boss Marco Silva set to take over following Scott Parker’s switch to Fulham.

The Verdict

You have got to wonder how much this will benefit Wilson, if at all.

He’s been out on loan for the last four seasons at Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff, with three of those loans in the Championship.

What does it do for his development, to keep on spending loan spell after loan spell in the Championship and not knowing where his future lies next summer.