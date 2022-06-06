Fulham and Bournemouth join Nottingham Forest in transfer pursuit of 22-year-old international

Fulham and Bournemouth are the latest two clubs that have been credited with an interest in Barnsley’s Callum Styles, as per a report from the Mirror.

This follows a report from the Yorkshire Post yesterday that revealed that Nottingham Forest and Hungarian side Ferencvaros are both considering moves for the 22-year-old.

Winning Young Player of the Season at the EFL awards during the 2020/21 Championship campaign, Styles has proven to possess an incredibly high ceiling.

Displaying that he is very much a versatile option, Styles has operated in several different roles during his Barnsley career, featuring in both wing-back positions, central midfield, on the wing, and as a number 10.

Now a Hungarian international, after recently finding out he qualifies through his grandmother, Styles came on as an 82nd-minute substitute during their 1-0 victory over England on Saturday.

The verdict

An exciting talent who has displayed exactly how good he can be in the Championship, it is no surprise that Premier League interest is surfacing in him.

A crafty and creative operator, with excellent levels of intelligence and maturity, Styles is a player who will be way beyond the standard at League One, and at 22 years of age, he has the potential to reach some excellent heights.

The versatility he has shown over the years will be a big tick in the box for the clubs in pursuit, and something that will bolster his chances of securing his Premier League dream.

If the three Premier League clubs, and Ferencvaros opt against making a move, then top-level Championship interest will surely emerge.