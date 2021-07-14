Fulham and Bournemouth in transfer battle for Swansea City man

Swansea City skipper Matt Grimes is the subject of transfer interest from both Fulham and AFC Bournemouth this summer, per the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at the Liberty Stadium and the vultures are seemingly circling to try and tempt him away from South Wales.

Grimes missed just one Championship game in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring three times and notching three assists to solidify himself as one of the most important players in Steve Cooper’s team.

He’s been linked with Premier League outfits Southampton and Newcastle United already in recent months, but Grimes could remain in the Championship and end up switching to a potential promotion rival.

The higher or lower Swansea City transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Did Swansea City sign Andre Ayew for a higher or lower fee than what they signed Borja Baston for? Higher Lower

The Cherries are seeking a central midfield addition with Jefferson Lerma being linked with a move away from Dean Court, whilst the Cottagers will no doubt be planning for life without Andre Zambo-Anguissa after he left the club on loan the last time they were relegated to the Championship.

The Verdict

Grimes has been an influential figure in Swansea’s midfield for several seasons now, but the club are going to have a difficult decision to make this summer.

Even though they have been in the play-offs for the last two seasons, it’s likely that both Fulham and Bourmemouth can offer significant transfer fees and also wage rises, and with just one year left on Grimes’ current contract the Swans are in a precarious situation.

After two play-off failures, will Grimes see a switch to either club as a better chance of returning to the Premier League? Sometimes a player’s course will run at a club naturally but whilst Swansea fans will think that their number eight still has a lot more to give, his head may be turned by interest elsewhere.