Fulham and Bournemouth circle Derby County individual as potential transfer swoop looms

There could be another player departure on the way for Derby in January with the news that both Fulham and Bournemouth look set to try and pursue a deal for Kelle Roos in the winter window, as reported by Football Insider.

The Rams are in dire straits right now, with the club being deducted points after entering administration. They’re rock bottom of the Championship and are facing a potential drop down to League One, whilst also having stacks of debt.

It means that Wayne Rooney may face a multitude of players being shown the exit door in the turn of the year – and the latest to be linked with a potential move away is Kelle Roos, who is another out-of-contract player in the summer.

It means that the club may cash in on him while they can in January, rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

There appears to be some interest in his services too, with high-flying Bournemouth and Fulham both believed to be keen to do business for the shot-stopper.

It would be a blow for Derby to lose him midway through the season, with the player having already accumulated 16 appearances and bagged four clean sheets despite his side’s precarious position.

He has been with the team for years now, having come up through the ranks at the Rams. However, with the club in a position where they need to sell rather than buy and retain players right now, it might mean that they have to sell him on in the winter window.

It would leave the Rams without one of their key players – but would be a huge boost for any team that can land him.

The Verdict

Kelle Roos is a very solid goalkeeper at Championship level. It’s no surprise to see Bournemouth and Fulham sniffing around, especially if a deal can be done on the cheap.

The shot-stopper has proven he can cut it at a decent level for a few seasons now and his availability has certainly caught the eye. Whether he would come in as first-choice or not, he would be a decent squad option to have for both teams either way.