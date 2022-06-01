Fulham and Bournemouth amongst teams plotting bids for 23-year-old Huddersfield Town man

Lewis O’Brien has long been interesting teams above the Championship but with his current side Huddersfield not quite breaking into the Premier League via the play-offs, he could finally be set for a switch away from the Terriers this summer.

Again, there is no shortage of teams interested in his services. As reported by TEAMtalk, Fulham and Bournemouth are now both keen to seal a deal for the midfielder now that they are back in the top flight. They aren’t alone in wanting the player though, with Leeds, Southampton and Crystal Palace three other Premier League outfits who could offer him first-team football.

Huddersfield will no doubt want to keep hold of him beyond this campaign, as he has become a crucial part of their first-team. In fact, since his breakout season with the Terriers in 2019/20, he has cemented himself as arguably one of the best in his position in the entire division.

He’s made 123 Championship appearances for the club so far and has been excellent and consistent along the way in terms of his ability – and that is why plenty of sides higher up the Football League are now keen to snap him up.

Having never been tested in the top flight, it would present O’Brien with the chance to see if he could cut it at the highest level. It has always seemed a matter of time until he was whisked into the Premier League by another team – and with Bournemouth and Fulham now eager to make him part of their squads, it could finally happen this summer.

The Verdict

Lewis O’Brien is a very good player and anyone who has seen him play at any point for Huddersfield will vouch for that. He’s been part of a club that was not expected to be anywhere near promotion this season but his performances helped them to defy the odds and get to the play-off final.

There is no question of his ability as a midfielder and in the second tier. He can be one of, if not, the best player in the Championship on his day and that is why so many people want him. Considering his age too, he is one man who could end up getting even better if exposed to top level football.

Now might finally be the time that he gets what he deserves and makes the move up to the Premier League too. He’s been loyal to Huddersfield amid a wealth of interest and has stayed with them when they were near the bottom of the division and has helped them climb towards the top.

With the side narrowly missing out on promotion, the opportunity to play top flight football next year will now have to come from elsewhere and with teams queuing up, it could be time for the Terriers to say goodbye to him.