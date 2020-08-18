Fulham and Aston Villa amongst Premier League quintet in pursuit of 11-goal ace

Fulham are rivalling a host of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Rhian Brewster on loan, as the Liverpool forward weighs up the options available to him ahead of 2020/21.

Brewster was in exceptional form for Swansea City during the second-half of last season, scoring 11 goals in 22 games as Steve Cooper’s side reached the Championship play-offs.

The 20-year-old has returned to Liverpool on the back of Swansea’s play-off campaign coming to an end, with the player now believed to be weighing up what the future holds for him in 2020/21.

As per the Daily Mail, Fulham are amongst the clubs looking to sign Brewster on loan as they prepare for a return to the Premier League after winning the play-off final against Brentford.

However, they are joined by Aston Villa in the race to sign the youngster, whilst Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are all understood to be interested in signing Brewster.

For Scott Parker, his side relied heavily on the goals of Aleksandar Mitrovic during the 2019/20 campaign, but the prolific Serbian wasn’t available for a large part of the play-offs.

It was Joe Bryan’s Wembley brace from left-back that secured a 2-1 play-off final win.

The Verdict

Brewster is currently on pre-season with Liverpool and, if there’s a chance for him to play at Anfield, it makes sense for him to stay there.

However, there’s plenty of logic to be had if he goes elsewhere in the Premier League and becomes a club’s first choice striker.

Whether he’s good enough to displace Mitrovic remains to be seen, but if Fulham do win this race to sign the 20-year-old, they must have laid out some form of promise to Liverpool.

