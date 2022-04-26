Fulham add 11-goal, 12-assist winger to transfer shortlist

Championship promotion winners Fulham have added Portuguese winger Jota to their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Celtic from Portuguese giants Benfica, where he’s scored 11 goals and notched 12 assists in all competitions.

The Hoops reportedly have the first option to make the move a permanent one for a £6 million fee this summer, which you would expect Ange Postecoglou’s side to take up thanks to his performances in 2021-22.

If they don’t however, the Cottagers are seemingly ready to pounce and bring in manager Marco Silva’s countryman as they look to bolster their squad ready for Premier League football.

Fulham have already been linked with a plethora of attacking talent in the last few weeks since top flight football next season was close to being confirmed and now is, with the likes of Dwight McNeil, Folarin Balogun and French starlet Hugo Ekitike all reported targets.

The Verdict

It would seem daft if Celtic weren’t to trigger the option in Jota’s loan deal to make it a permanent one.

If they don’t though then there will be clubs waiting to tempt Benfica with offers – probably higher than the fixed fee that has been agreed with the Scottish club – with Fulham being one of those.

We’ve seen some players move from the Scottish top flight to the Premier League and flourish, but that isn’t always the case.

Jota though looks to be a silky winger with good technical ability, and he would be an upgrade you’d imagine on Neeskens Kebano for next season should Fulham get a chance to do a deal.